Video shows San Diego police shooting man who charged them

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Video from home surveillance and police body cameras show a San Diego police officer fatally shooting a mentally ill Mexican man wielding a metal curtain rod who charged officers. Mexican officials have strongly criticized the Oct. 19 killing and another fatal shooting a Mexican man four days later by a Border Patrol agent in San Diego. The Mexican consul general in San Diego says both men had psychological problems. In the first police killing, footage released by authorities shows a screaming man sprinting toward officers on a dark street. He is shot and falls to the sidewalk.