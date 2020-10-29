Variety of weather for Halloween weekend

Chilly conditions have moved in once again across the region. Thursday night should be quiet though with lows around 24 degrees along with light north winds. Friday will probably still be mostly cloudy but hopefully some peeks of sunshine will develop by the afternoon. Temperatures could top out near 39 degrees with light winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Saturday will be warmer for Halloween with lows around 28 and highs around 51. We should have partly cloudy skies and gusty south to southwest winds of 15-25 mph. A cold front approaching late in the day will provide a 30% chance of a few light rain showers by evening, especially in the northern half of the area. As a storm system intensifies Saturday night in Canada, strong northwest winds will blow down across Wisconsin and stick around for Sunday. The wind will be accompanied by a new surge of very chilly air. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s most of the day Sunday with quite a bit of cloud cover. Some snow showers are expected Sunday morning in northern Wisconsin, especially around the Lake Superior Snowbelt of Ashland, Iron, and Vilas Counties.

The weather pattern looks much nicer next week. It should be dry and warmer. We anticipate plenty of sunshine early next week with highs around 43 on Monday, 54 on Tuesday and near 60 Wednesday. Lows will vary from 19 Monday morning to 29 Tuesday morning to the upper 30s Wednesday morning. It probably will be breezy at times, but hey that is a small price to pay for such pleasant early November conditions! The great weather should stick around for next Thursday as well with highs in the low 60s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 29-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1917 - The temperature at Denver, CO, dipped to zero, and at Soda Butte, WY, the mercury plunged to 33 degrees below zero, a U.S. record for the month of October. (David Ludlum)

1942 - A tornado struck the town of Berryville in northwest Arkansas killing 20 persons and causing half a million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)