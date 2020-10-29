U.S. Navy to name new submarine the ‘U.S.S Wisconsin’

WASHINGTON (WAOW) — One of the next available Virginia (SSN-774) class submarines will be named the "U.S.S Wisconsin."

In July, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Sen. Ron Jonhson introduced a bipartisan Senate resolution. Sen. Baldwin led the Wisconsin Congressional Delegation in requesting the Secretary of the Navy to take this action through a letter.

“What a great day for the state of Wisconsin. I am so proud that one of the next U.S. Navy submarines will carry the Wisconsin name. Our shipbuilding industry and its skilled workers have helped sustain America’s security for generations, boasting a successful history of building ships for our nation’s defense,” said Senator Baldwin. “This is a real honor to our proud shipbuilding tradition and the men and women of our state who have worked hard to support this class of submarines.”

According to a press release from Sen. Baldwin, the last last Navy vessel to bear the name the U.S.S. Wisconsin (BB 64) served in every major U.S. conflict after it was launched in 1944 until it was decommissioned in 1991.