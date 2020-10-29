Thorp students and parents participate in walk out to stop bullying

Thorp, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students and parents of Thorp School District marched out of the high school's front doors at 9 am Thursday morning.

A physical show of the emotional pain students say they have been going through recently.

It all started after a middle school football player was allegedly held down and hazed on multiple occasions. The student only speaking out after over four months of the reported harassment.

The mother of the boy told News 9, "My son's going to be okay, he's doing really great in his new school district -- and he's trying to move on but my heart goes out to all those kids that can't just pick up and move."

The mother started a Facebook page, called; "Enough is Enough", to inform her community what her family has been experiencing, and ask for their help in putting a stop to severe bullying in their schools.

"It's an unbelievable feeling as a parent to be grateful to not come home to a dead kid," she continued.

The mother says she's thankful her son was able to come forward to them, but says what already been done is hard to bare, "to know that he endured what he endured for four weeks -- it just plays over and over in my head like a movie reel."

More than 100 members of the community, parents and students participated in the walk out which lasted more than an hour.

The mother said it's not the people that are the problem, it's the will to speak up for what's right. "There are good people in Thorp, and they need to have a voice, I mean we need to demand change," she said.



While district officials wouldn't comment on the alleged bullying, district administrator Paul Blanford said, "I'm proud for my students for standing up for what they believe in."

"I was here to listen, I've heard what was said and I take that to heart, and were going to look to make changes so that wont happen," he said.

Members of the board and Thorp principal Adrian Foster were present for the demonstration. In the middle of it, demonstrators asked principal Foster for comment, he said he was leaving that up to the district office.