Tech giants report mixed results despite bright outlook

Tech giants report mixed results despite bright outlookNew
Five technology giants are reporting earnings Thursday, providing the latest indication of whether they are rebounding from an economic slowdown earlier this year. The results come a day after the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter testified before the Senate Commerce Committee, rebuffing accusations of anti-conservative bias and promising to aggressively defend their platforms from being used to sow chaos in next week’s election. Apple and Google’s parent Alphabet are also reporting results Thursday.