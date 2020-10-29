Taylor Co. faces 42 month federal prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute meth

TAYLOR CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Ashley Speicher, a 33-year-old from Lublin, has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, according to the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the Department of Justice, Speicher's boyfriend, Travis Hanson sold heroin to a confidential informant in February.

Then, on February 25, 2020 law enforcement officials conducted a surveillance on Hanson and saw him driving with Speicher from a hotel in Menomonie to St. Paul Minnesota. There, the pair reportedly met with a drug source, Jermaine Stapleton.

Hanson and Speicher returned to Menomonie in one car, and Stapleton in another. All three were taken into custody upon their return.

In Stapleton's car officials found 236 grams of methamphetamine, 11.5 grams of heroin, small amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana, a digital scale and baggies. Police also found a drug ledger in Speicher's purse.

Hanson admitted of involvement in drug trafficking and selling large amounts of methamphetamine during an interview with police. He also admitted to the trip to St. Paul in order to meet Stapleton and pick up drugs.

He said he was supposed to help Stapleton sell the methamphetamine and heroin in Wisconsin.

Allegedly, Hanson said Speicher were with Stapleton for the majority of his drug deals, and helped find drug customers.

Speicher reportedly told police she travelled with Hanson to pick up methamphetamine.

Hanson pleaded guilty to his role in this methamphetamine conspiracy and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Stapleton pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is scheduled for sentencing in November.

The charge against Speicher is the result of an investigation conducted by West Central Drug Task Force, local police departments, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Dunn County District Attorney’s Office.

The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson.