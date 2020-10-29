Report: US knew of problems family separation would cause

HOUSTON (AP) — A new report says that months before the Trump administration separated thousands of families at the U.S.-Mexico border, a “pilot program” in Texas left child-welfare officials scrambling to find empty beds for babies taken from their parents. Documents in the report released Thursday by congressional Democrats days before the election suggest Health and Human Services officials weren’t told why shelters were receiving more children taken from their parents in late 2017. The problems in the pilot program previewed what would happen months later: government employees caring for young children and many parents being deported without their kids. Lawyers working to reunite families say they still can’t reach the deported parents of 545 children.