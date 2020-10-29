RECALL ALERT: summer sausage products from Rackow Family Sausage

(WAOW)— Rackow Family Sausage in Juda, WI, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for five summer sausage products sold at its store.

The products are:

All Beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic and jalapenos, 0.9-lb. packages

All Beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic, green olives and jalapenos, 0.9-lb.

packages

packages All Beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic, 0.9-lb. packages

All Beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic, jalapenos and green olives, 0.9-lb.

packages

packages All Beef cheddar cheese summer sausage with garlic, 0.9-lb. packages

A Class I recall is defined as "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The recall is beign called "initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were produced without the benefit of inspection by state officials as required by law for meat products."

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with these products should return them to the original purchase place or discard them.