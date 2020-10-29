Philadelphia pledges better response after Black man’s death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police pledged to release 911 tapes and footage from police body cameras “in the near future” in the shooting death of a Black man with a history of mental health problems. The death has prompted two days of protests, widespread vandalism and an overnight curfew days before Election Day. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw pledged to release the video evidence once the department shares it with the family of Walter Wallace Jr. Outlaw lamented at a news conference Wednesday that her department lacks a mental health unit or consistent way to coordinate police calls with specialists. Mayor Jim Kenney says he’s asked the National Guard to be deployed after two nights of unrest.