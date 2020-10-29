Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pointing fingers over the failure to deliver coronavirus aid. Pelosi is blaming Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for failing to produce answers to her demands for Democratic priorities as part of an almost $2 trillion aid package. A Thursday morning letter to Mnuchin was the latest volley in a blame game over the the failed talks, which have cratered before the election. Pelosi says remaining obstacles to an agreement include more than half a dozen big-ticket items, including a testing plan, aid to state and local governments and jobless benefits. Where the talks go after the election is uncertain.