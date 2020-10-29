Official: US Supreme Court opinion wrong on Vermont voting

The Vermont Secretary of State says he’s glad U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh corrected an opinion that mischaracterized Vermont’s voting system. But Secretary of State Jim Condos says the corrected opinion still mischaracterizes the changes made to the state’s voting system during the pandemic. Kavanaugh’s original opinion said Vermont was one of a number of states that chose not to make changes to election rules governing the receipt of absentee ballots. Vermont did not extend the deadline, but the state did significantly change its voting system during the pandemic. Kavanaugh’s decision was tweaked to make it correct. Condos says the correction still mischaracterizes Vermont’s election system.