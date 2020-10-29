Nagorno-Karabakh fighting grinds on amid more peace talks

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is grinding on for a fifth week as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan prepare for more talks on a peaceful settlement. Separatist authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh accused Azerbaijani forces on Thursday of targeting several of the region’s towns with a devastating Soviet-designed rocket system intended to ravage wide areas and one town with military aviation. Officials said civilians were killed and wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied using aviation and accused Armenian forces of shelling the Terter, Goranboy and Barda regions of Azerbaijan. The ministry also reported downing two Armenian Su-25 warplanes, a claim Armenian officials rejected as “disinformation.”