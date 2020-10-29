Militaries of South Sudan, Uganda confirm clash near border

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s army has accused Uganda’s army of making a “major incursion” into its territory that led to fighting in which two South Sudanese soldiers were killed. Uganda’s military confirms an “incident” between the two armies but says it happened within Uganda. The two countries have had border disputes in other areas along their border, but Uganda’s military says this week’s incident was not one of them. Uganda supported South Sudan’s government during its recent five-year civil war and helped to broker a fragile peace.