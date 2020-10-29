Marathon Co. corrections officer awarded sheriff’s office life saving medal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Marathon County Corrections Officer was awarded the sheriff's office life saving medal.

On September 11 shortly before 8:30 p.m. officer John DeNovi was checking on an inmate that was showering in the receiving area of the jail.

He first knocked on the door and did not get a response, then removed a magnet covering the window and didn't see the inmate.

In a Facebook Post, Sheriff Scott Parks said DeNovi found the inmate trying to hang himself.

DeNovi was able to get the towel free that the inmate was using to hang himself, allowing the inmate to start breathing again.

The inmate received medical attention immediately then transported for mental health help.