Malaysian PM’s key ally demands early polls in new snag

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The key ally in Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s coalition has called for elections to establish a stable government once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. It’s a new snag for Muhyiddin’s tenuous hold on power. He has only a two-seat majority, but opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has claimed he has enough support of lawmakers to form a new government. The United Malays National Organization, the biggest party in Muhyiddin’s unelected government, reiterated support for his administration but demanded polls to be held once the virus crisis abates. Malaysia is experiencing a virus surge. Polls are not due until 2023.