Lincoln Co. reports COVID-19 exposure at Haunted Sawmill in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — The Lincoln County Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 exposure at the Haunted Sawmill in Merrill.

In a Facebook post, LCHD says individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at an event during at time they were contagious and possibly spreading the virus.

The individuals were present at Sawmill on the following dates and times:

Friday, October 23, 6 pm until close

Saturday, October 24, 4 pm until close

Anyone who feels they may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms and stay home as much as possible for 14 days after the exposure. If symptoms develop, contact a health care provider about getting tested for COVID-19