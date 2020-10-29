IOM: 140 dead in weekend migrant ship sinking off Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says a recent migrant shipwreck off the coast of Senegal is now believed to be the deadliest so far this year. IOM said Thursday that the estimate is based on information from local fishermen as well as the navies of Senegal and Spain. Authorities say the ship left the Senegalese town of Mbour on Saturday. The passengers hoped to reach Spain’s Canary Islands but the boat caught fire and sank off the northwestern coast of Senegal.