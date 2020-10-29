Health officials warn against “super spreader” events

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ahead of the holidays, health officials are warning about events that could become "super spreaders."

A "super spreader" event is any gathering with lots of people together who aren't following safety guidelines.

Health officials advise against travelling for the holidays this year.

If you are going to see family, a Marathon County Health Official says to limit your exposure.

"We recommend that people keep their holiday gatherings small, that they gather with the people that they're already normally spending time with, that they don't travel to other places to see relatives and friends that they don't normally see," said Judy Burrows, public information officer for the health department.

If you do have to be around people, officials advise following safety guidelines like masking, social distancing and washing your hands.