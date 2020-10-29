Gov. Evers, DHS Secretary-designee Palm announce COVID-19 testing expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — COVID-19 testing is being expanded across the state, as announced by Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on Thursday.

71 testing sites are set to open in 56 counties and seven tribal nations with the capacity to test around 48,000 people each week. They are open to anyone who lives or works in the state through December 10.

Other highlights of the community testing sites include:

71 new community testing sites are opening in October and will be available through December 10.

56 counties will host consistent COVID-19 testing sites.

7 tribal nations will be either hosting or co-hosting community testing sites.

35 testing sites will be available 1-3 days a week in 29 counties or tribal nations.

31 testing sites will be available every other week in 27 counties or tribal nations.

5 new sites will be available once a month in 3 counties.

According to a press release from Gov. Tony Evers, the new sites are intended to "ensure consistent access to testing in all regions of the state."

Each site uses COVID connect and have the capacity to connect 300-400 tests a day. They are staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard citizen soldiers and a local manager.

They are funded through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

