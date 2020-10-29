Girl Scouts tweet, then delete post about Amy Coney Barrett

A tweet by the Girl Scouts congratulating new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett drew such outrage from Barrett’s critics that the youth organization swiftly deleted it. That then sparked a new backlash from Barrett’s supporters. The original tweet was posted Wednesday evening. It said, “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.” The post featured an image of Barrett; along with the other four women who have been justices on the high court. The post was quickly attacked by critics who view Barrett, a conservative, as a potential threat to civil liberties and women’s rights.