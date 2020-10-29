Family: Former Wyoming US Sen. Simpson stable after stroke

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The family of former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson says he is in stable condition after a stroke. The 89-year-old had a blood clot removed from an artery, which his son Colin Simpson says most likely caused the stroke on Monday. Colin Simpson says his father is coherent with good vital signs and is being evaluated for future risks at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, where he is being hospitalized. The former Republican senator was initially taken to Cody Regional Hospital in northwest Wyoming. He represented Wyoming in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 1997.