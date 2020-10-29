Cool for a couple of days and remaining dry

A mainly dry weather pattern will continue for a few days. With temperatures turning milder next week, it will be a good opportunity to get the last Fall chores done outside and wrap everything up before Winter arrives.

Today: Mostly cloudy early, then more sun developing. Cooler.

High: 38 Wind: North 10-15

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 24 Wind: Light and variable

Friday: Mostly cloudy early, then plenty of sun. Still cool.

High: 40 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SE

A north wind will keep conditions quite a bit cooler as compared to yesterday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s in most locations and the wind will be out of the north at about 10 to 15 mph. Other than the cool temps, it will be a decent late October day with more clouds in the morning and then more sun in the afternoon. Friday will be similar with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Highs on Friday should rise up to around 40.

Saturday – Halloween – is still looking like the warmest day of the week with the mercury reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be fairly sunny early in the day, then we will have increasing clouds and breezy conditions with a slight chance of a brief shower or sprinkle toward evening.

A cold front will move in from the northwest Saturday night and that will bring a shot of much colder air for Sunday. Highs on Sunday will likely only reach the low to mid 30s. It will be a blustery day with partly cloudy skies with a chance of lake effect snow showers in the far north during the morning.

Monday will still be below normal on temps, but feeling much better as the mercury rises into the lower 40s. During the middle of next week, it looks like a good amount of sunshine and mild temps Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s and then the mercury could get close to 60 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1942 - A tornado struck the town of Berryville in northwest Arkansas killing 20 persons and causing half a million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)