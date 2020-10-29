Chickens to be culled after bird flu found on Dutch farm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch agriculture ministry says that more than 35,000 chickens are to be culled at a farm after a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu was discovered there. The infection announced Thursday came despite the government last week ordering all birds on poultry farms to be kept indoors. That order came after tests confirmed a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in two dead wild swans found in a village near the central city of Utrecht. The agriculture ministry has tightened controls around the infected farm. Another 34 farms are situated within a 10-kilometer (6 mile) radius of the infected location.