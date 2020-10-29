Charlie Hebdo: Proud to provoke Islamists, despite violence

PARIS (AP) — Charlie Hebdo has been threatened, firebombed and struck in an attack that killed a dozen staff members, but the satirical French newspaper won’t stop poking fun at Islamic extremism. Its decision to publish new cartoons this week ridiculing its critics in the Islamic world formed the backdrop for yet another attack in France, where three people were killed in a church on Thursday. The newspaper’s many critics worldwide say its editorial staff is attacking Islam itself. But with freedom of expression as its credo, the publication takes on nearly everyone. It has lampooned dead child migrants, virus victims, dying drug addicts, world leaders, neo-Nazis, popes, bishops, Jewish leaders, and other religious, political and entertainment figures.