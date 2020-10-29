Broadband deadline approaching in Boulder Junction

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW) -- Residents and businesses in Boulder Junction have until Saturday to sign up for high-speed broadband.

Internet access issues were brought to the spotlight when schools went virtual earlier this year, but it's been at the forefront in Boulder Junction for years.

In 2017, the Boulder Junction Economic Development/Connect Communities Committee surveyed stakeholders, asking them to describe the town's greatest economic challenge.

The vast majority of the respondents said the largest issue was the lack of high-speed broadband internet.

Since then, Boulder Junction embarked on a multi-million dollar deal with Century Link to make high-speed happen.

The deadline to apply is Halloween, October 31, 2020.