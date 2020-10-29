Australia wildfires probe recommends climate risk forecasts

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An investigation into Australia’s catastrophic wildfire season has recommended greater efforts to forecast the impacts of climate change on specific parts of the country, warning fire behavior was becoming more extreme. The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements began in February while wildfires were ravaging vast swathes of the nation’s southeast in a fire season that is now known as Black Summer. The fires killed at least 33 people including 10 firefighters, razed 47 million acres and displaced thousands. The commission recommended a greater harmonization of data across Australia on climate and disaster risks. It says federal and state governments should produce downscaled climate projections, and agree on climate trajectories and timelines.