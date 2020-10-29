Australian court rules to extradite kidnap suspect to Chile

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian judge has ruled that a woman wanted in Chile on kidnapping charges dating to Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship in the 1970s can be extradited. Adriana Rivas is accused of kidnapping seven people, including Communist Party leader Victor Diaz. She was an assistant to the head of the secret police, but her lawyers argued Rivas was not a DINA agent and her work was mundane. She has 15 days to appeal the decision in the Federal Court. An advocate for Pinochet’s victims said Rivas’ case was the first of its kind and “extremely important.”