Asian shares lower, US futures up after S&P 500 sinks 3.5%

Asian shares have logged moderate losses after the S&P 500 dropped 3.5% as markets shuddered over surging coronavirus cases that are bringing fresh pandemic shutdown measures. Shares fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney on Thursday, while U.S. futures turned higher. The Shanghai composite index also edged higher. The benchmark S&P 500 has now given up 5.6% so far this week and is on track for its biggest weekly fall since March, when markets were in a downward spiral. Crude oil prices steadied after falling sharply as investors anticipated that demand for energy will weaken along with the economy. Treasury yields fell as investors sought shelter in safer assets.