51 deaths, 193 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 51 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 193 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,439 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, with 339 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 51 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,948 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

There have been 4,870 positive tests and 8,304 new negative tests since yesterday.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 158,117 or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.