Wausau Holiday Parade will look different this year

Wausau (WAOW) -- The Wausau Holiday Parade will take place this year, however, it will look different that years past.

Wausau Events says it will be a reverse parade. That means, the floats will be stationary at Marathon Park and people can drive through to see the floats. The parade will be Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The exact route for the parade is pending city approval

“We are excited to be able to continue this Holiday tradition to kick off the season – albeit in a different fashion – this year! Wausau Events strives to create community through events and at this time, that is needed more than ever,” stated interim director Lindsey Lewitzke.

Each car will get a bag of candy and a coloring book at the entrance of the park.

People will not be allowed to walk through the parade.