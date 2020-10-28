Wausau East taking part in ‘Trick or Can’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— With Halloween just a couple of days a way, there are some treats that are especially necessary in the community, such as canned goods.

That is why Wausau East High School is participating in Trick Or Can.

They leave bags out to residents who will then fill them up with canned goods, or you can drop them off until October 30th in the main lobby doors at the school.

In 2019 they collected more than 4,000 food items.

"We pick them up with people hopefully leaving them on their porch with food in them for us, and then it goes to Zoro's Locker at school. So it not only goes back to the community, but also goes back to those who we know and see on what was a daily basis when things were normal," saidjunior Mckenzie Gale.

Zoro's Locker is in honor of a former teacher who passed away it serves as a food pantry for students and their families.