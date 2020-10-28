Vice President Mike Pence Campaigns in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee on Wednesday. The stop is just one of several in Badger State for the Trump administration this week alone.

About 150 people attended the rally.

The Vice President urging voters to head out to the polls, and encourage their neighbors to do the same, with just under a week until election day.

"Come November 3, just like 2016, we're going to show America Wisconsin is Trump Country," Pence said.

But, as the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, Pence didn't address the pandemic until over 30 minutes into his speech. In Marathon County and across Wisconsin, COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

When the Vice President did address the pandemic, he lifted up the administration's initial response.

"President Trump's decision to shut down all travel from China brought us invaluable time to stand up the greatest national mobilization since World War II and saved untold American lives," Pence said.

However democrats argue that the Trump administration has not done enough over the last eight months to contain and control the virus.

Pence also touching on the Trump's administration's four years in office, touting the economy under Trump, a successful nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and a tough on China mentality when it comes to trade.

