UK under pressure amid warning hospital cases may triple

LONDON (AP) — The British government is under pressure to develop a national strategy to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and “rescue Christmas’’ as scientists warn that the number of people hospitalized with the disease could almost triple by the end of next month unless something more is done now. Mark Walport, a former chief scientific officer, says Britain only needs to look across the English Channel to see what’s coming. Britain’s current measures are similar to those in France and Spain, where authorities are struggling to control the virus and cases have already far outstripped those in the U.K. He says it is “not unrealistic’’ that 25,000 people could be hospitalized by the end of November — up from about 9,000 now.