Spain: Police investigate Catalan separatists on corruption

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court says that police are carrying out an operation against several people with links to the Catalan separatist movement on suspicion of corruption and promoting public disorder. A Barcelona court said Wednesday that police are investigating 10 people, including two former politicians for Catalan separatist parties. Catalan television TV3 described the individuals under investigation as “businessmen with links” to Catalonia’s two major pro-independence parties.