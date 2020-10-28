Sony’s profits rise as pandemic has people playing games

TOKYO (AP) — Profit at Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. more than doubled in the last quarter on healthy gains in its video game sector, as people stayed home during the pandemic. Tokyo-based Sony reported Wednesday a $4.4 billion July-September profit. Quarterly sales at the maker of the PlayStation game machines, Bravia TVs and Spider-Man movies inched down slightly to 2.1 trillion yen, or about $20 billion. Sony raised its forecast for the full fiscal year, anticipating strong sales of games. Sony’s PlayStation 5 is going on sale soon, but even its current model is doing well.