Rothschild residents speak out over alleged threatening letter

ROTHSCHILD, Wis (WAOW)— Over on Fantail Avenue in Rothschild political signs are out on full display as residents show their support for their preferred candidate.

"For 50 years I have put up my sign. In other places I have lived and I never had a problem," said Don Nelson, a resident who recently received a threatening letter related to the signs.

Nelson said in the past couple of weeks he had two of his Biden/Harris signs stolen from his front yard and he hopes he won't have to replace the third one.

"At first I did not believe it, we have a very nice neighborhood here," Nelson said.

After having his signs stolen, Nelson received a letter in the mail. The anonymous letter was typed up and had a post mark on it.

The letter saying in part "Your public support for a party that is literally destroying our cities before our eyes nightly cannot and will not be tolerated in our neighborhood."

"I was intimidated by it I was disturbed by it," Nelson said said.

His neighbor Rhonda said she got the exact same letter.

"I am afraid someone will come to my home," Rhonda said.

The last line of the letter says "by placing your public side on your front lawn for the side of destruction and evil you have made it easy for us to identify the enemy and prepare for the war that your side keeps pushing."

Rothschild Police have started an investigation regarding the letters.

"We talked to people to establish who they might suspect is involved with it, or if they are involved with it," said Chief Jeremy Hunt.

Regardless of the letter, the home owners tell News 9 they won't take their signs down.

News 9 did speak with both political parties in Marathon County.

The Democratic Party said they have heard both sides taking down signs, and the Republican Party said they support the police in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police also encourage anyone who might receive similar letters in the future to report it to them.