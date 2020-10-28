Police: Dog found with legs zip tied by bridge in Thorp

Thorp (WAOW) -- Authorities are searching for the person responsible for leaving a dog next to a bridge with its front legs zip tied together.

According to the Clark Co. Sherriff's Dept. the dog was found next to the bridge on Pine Road west of Birch Ave in Thorp around 4 p.m. Oct. 26.

The zip ties caused severe lacerations to the dog's legs.

"The dog appeared weak and skinny and was taken to an animal rescue representative from the local area for further care," the sheriff's department said in Facebook post. You're asked to call police with any information.