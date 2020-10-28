Perdue, Ossoff set to meet in 2nd Georgia Senate debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff are set to meet in Savannah for their second debate. Polls show Perdue and Ossoff neck-and-neck heading down the final stretch of the campaign. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also on the ballot, raising the potential that Ossoff and Perdue will head to overtime in the form of a Jan. 5 runoff if no one receives more than 50% of the vote in November. The candidates will likely spar over the coronavirus pandemic, Republican efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act and the recent confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.