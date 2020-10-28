Pandemic driving higher demand for Christmas decorations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Halloween is still several days away, but some people across the Chippewa Valley are already thinking ahead to Christmas, which is driving up demand for decorations.

Employees with Thomas Leigh Lighting install Christmas lights around the area, and they said they've already seen requests for new lighting projects double compared to a typical season. The company president said they don't typically start getting a lot of calls until after Halloween, but said this year, calls started coming in at the end of September.

He said since people are spending more time at home, customers are saying they want to make their homes a little more festive this year.

"It's been such a crazy year that people have said to me that they want to make something a little more special, like even for their kids for example, that they decided to get the house really looking nice for the holidays," said Sean Malone, president of Thomas Leigh Lighting.

Malone is also the co-owner of Curvue Hideaway and Trees, and said while it is too early to know what Christmas tree sales will look like this year, demand is already up for raw supplies like wreath holders and twine across the industry, suggesting it will likely be a busy season ahead.