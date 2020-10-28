One-on-one with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In a one-on-one interview with Channel 9, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao addressed rural transportation and additional funding for the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA).

Secretary Chao recently announced an applicant Toolkit for the Rural Opportunities to Use Transportation for Economic Success (ROUTES) Initiative at the U.S. Department of Transportation. It is the latest effort by the Department to improve rural access to federal grant funds.

In September, the Department of Transportation gave out $1.2 billion in grants to airports across the country. CWA, an airport frequented by the trump administration, received $16,067,248 in grant money. That's the largest amount given to an airport in Wisconsin at that time.

News 9 asked the secretary, "Is there any coincidence between that airport receiving the most funding in Wisconsin, and it being a common visiting spot for the president?"

Secretary Chao responded, "I wish we were that smart, to coordinate all of this. But, we have an ongoing program of investments. The president has emphasized infrastructure investment from day one. Our budget is 88 billion dollars every year that we are spending to shore up transportation projects and improve the roads and bridges of America."

The millions of dollars will go to rebuild a runway, taxiway and rehabilitate a taxiway at CWA.