Omro man charged with 3 counts in double homicide

OMRO, Wis. (AP) — An Omro man accused of killing his wife and a man who was visiting and then trying to set the home on fire with help from another man has been charged in Winnebago County Court. Andrew Clark is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted mutilation of a corpse. Authorities say Clark shot and killed his wife, 36-year-old Melissa Matz, during an argument, and then killed 40-year-old Levar Wallace, of Appleton, on Oct. 21. Clark and another man, Michael Draine, allegedly put gas soaked rags near one of the victims along with a candle that was used as a makeshift fuse. Draine is charged with harboring or aiding a felon.