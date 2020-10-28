Montana judge grants petition to change offensive lake name

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has granted a petition to re-name a small lake near Whitefish because its name includes an offensive term referring to a Black person. District Judge Dan Wilson on Tuesday approved the petition to change the name of “Lost Coon Lake” to “Lost Loon Lake.” The city of Whitefish filed the petition in August on behalf of residents who live around the lake. It’s not clear when the lake was given its current name. Residents have said the lake’s previous name included a racial epithet. The city is known as the part-time home of white nationalist Richard Spencer and has dealt with racist issues.