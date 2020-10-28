Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Rothschild burglary

Rothschild, Wis (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers are releasing photos of a burglary suspect.

Investigators want to talk with him about a break-in at the Rothschild Pavilion that took place in early August

The burglar broke a window on a door to get into the building.

"From there he went to the basement to rummage around and do damage to wood door and an antique Kelvinator ice box," Deputy Brad Tatro says.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. There are several ways to submit tips:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity and tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.