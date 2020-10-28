Man arrested at Trump rally with South Dakota’s Noem

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have arrested a man who had two weapons at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump featuring South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The governor’s spokeswoman Maggie Seidel says the Republican governor was “’not in harm’s way” at any point, but her security detail engaged a man with two weapons. She didn’t say what the weapons were. A police spokesman in Bangor confirmed the arrest. Noem was part of a Trump campaign tour on Wednesday with stops planned in Maine and New Hampshire. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says members of the governor’s security team encountered the man and local authorities arrested him.