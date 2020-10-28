Immigrants quickly expelled by Trump try repeatedly to cross

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump’s vast reshaping of U.S. immigration policy may be most widely felt in his undoing of asylum. With immigration laws temporarily suspended at the border during the coronavirus pandemic, people who enter the U.S. illegally are immediately expelled without even a piece of paper, generally within two hours and with no chance to plead for protection from persecution. Facing no consequences, migrants are more determined to keep trying until they succeed. It is a throwback to an era when predominantly Mexican men seeking jobs in the U.S. sought to slip by border agents.