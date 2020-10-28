HAPPENING TODAY: Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Vice President Mike Pence is again visiting Wisconsin, this time Mosinee, to campaign for his re-election.

The Vice President is holding a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport that is scheduled to begin at 3 pm. Doors open at 1:30 pm and will close by 2:30 pm.

His visit follows a rally hosted by President Trump in West Salem on Tuesday. President Trump also campaigned in Mosinee back in September.

You can watch Vice President Mike Pence speak live on News 9 WAOW's Facebook page or on our livestream player.