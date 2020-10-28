GARDEN GOODIES: Elderberry jelly

Today the Wake Up Wisconsin crew got to enjoy Justin Loew's homemade elderberry jelly with elderberries from his garden!

The elderberry bush is native to Europe and North America and is hardy in colder climates. Even though it is considered a shrub, it can grow to over 20 feet high. It grows well in many different soils and sunlight conditions. The only concern with growing elderberries is not letting them get too dry. The plant needs at least an inch of rain each week to produce well.

The stems, leaves, and seeds of the berries are toxic to people in large amounts, although the degree of toxicity is disputed. In order to get rid of the toxins, the berries should be cooked at a slow boil or simmer for several minutes (10 to 40 minutes depending upon who you talk to). Once this is done, the remaining juice can be used in jams, jellies, wine, and other recipes that require berry juice.

Elderberries and their juice are often taken during the cold and flu season because there is some evidence that the berry fights viruses, but it is not conclusive. In any case, the berries have specific nutrients that are known to promote good health.

This week we enjoyed elderberry jelly which is easy to make. A good idea is to freeze the bunches of berries before using them in any recipe. This will make it easier to separate the berries from the stems.

Elderberry Jelly Recipe:

Ingredients: