France calls off search after capsize in Channel kills 4

PARIS (AP) — French rescuers say there is no hope of finding any more survivors from a boat carrying migrants that capsized while trying to cross the English Channel to England. Emergency services called off their search on Tuesday night because of darkness and bad weather. A maritime official said they did not resume Wednesday morning because there was no chance of finding anyone still alive. Politicians and aid groups said the deaths of at least four people, including two young children, must prompt a change of course from the British government. The U.K. has has promised in vain to stop migrants making the dangerous journey in small boats.