France braces for possible lockdown as virus deaths mount

PARIS (AP) — France is bracing for a potential new lockdown as the president prepares a televised address Wednesday aimed at stopping a fast-rising tide of virus patients filling French hospitals and a growing daily death toll. French markets opened lower on expectations that President Emmanuel Macron will announce some kind of lockdown Wednesday. The government has not released details of its plans yet, amid ongoing discussions about what measures would be most effective. Many French doctors are urging a new nationwide lockdown, while business owners and some politicians are pushing for localized lockdowns in hot spots or lockdowns that would allow schools to stay open.