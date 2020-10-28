DNR holding annual tree, shrub sale

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) — The Department of Natural Resources' annual tree and shrub sale is not meant for decoration.

Any public or private landowner can purchase plants, as long as they plan to use them for reforestation and conservation purposes. They cannot be used for landscaping or Christmas trees.

Joe Vande Hey with the DNR said this is because tree's serve an important purpose.

"I say it's one of the greatest renewable resources we have. We use trees and tree products so much in our lives," he said.

Click here to see what is available and how to order.